FRANKFURT, June 22 Daiwa Securities Group
will set up a subsidiary in Frankfurt, Japan's No. 2
brokerage firm said on Thursday, making it one of the first
banks to publicly chose Germany to keep a foothold in the
European Union after Britain leaves.
The firm had previously said it favoured the German city, as
London-based staff can easily be transferred to its investment
banking branch there.
In a statement on Thursday, Daiwa said it will apply for a
license in Germany and that its move would "ensure that Daiwa
can continue to service its clients in EU after the United
Kingdom leaves".
(Reporting By John O'Donnell; Editing by Maria Sheahan)