5 months ago
UK has not assessed economic impact of leaving EU without deal - minister
#Market News
March 15, 2017 / 9:43 AM / 5 months ago

UK has not assessed economic impact of leaving EU without deal - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - The government has not carried out an assessment of what effect leaving the European Union without an exit deal would have on the British economy, Brexit minister David Davis said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a parliamentary committee hearing, Davis said the last available analysis dated back to the 2016 referendum campaign.

"It (the government) made an estimate during the ... referendum campaign but I think one of the issues that's arisen is that those forecasts don't appear to have been very robust," said Davis, who became a minister in July after the referendum result.

Pressed whether any work had been done since then, he said: "If you mean under my time, no."

Davis said one reason for this was because preparing such an assessment was difficult given the current uncertainty and the number of variables involved. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by William James, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

