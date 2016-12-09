Brexit minister "not really interested" in transitional Brexit deal - FT says

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Britain's Brexit minister David Davis is "not really interested" in a transitional deal to cushion the country from the effects of leaving the European Union, he told a private meeting with the City of London Corporation, the Financial Times reported, citing a memo of the meeting.

The FT, citing a memo of the mid-November meeting made by an unidentified City of London Corporation representative, said Davis would consider a transitional deal only in order to "be kind" to the EU.

British companies have argued the government should agree a transition period after Britain leaves the bloc and before new trade terms are finalised, during which current arrangements stay in place.

Davis also told the City of London Corporation that the EU's "inflexible approach" on immigration meant it was unlikely the UK would achieve access to the single market, the FT said, citing the memo.

The Department for Exiting the EU said the FT account of the meeting did "not properly reflect government policy or [Mr Davis's] view," the FT said. It was not immediately available for comment on the report. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)