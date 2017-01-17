FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
UK Brexit minister Davis says not seeking to cherry-pick bits of EU membership
January 17, 2017 / 2:04 PM / 7 months ago

UK Brexit minister Davis says not seeking to cherry-pick bits of EU membership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Britain's approach to leaving the European Union is not about cherry-picking, Brexit minister David Davis told parliament on Tuesday after Prime Minister Theresa May set out her priorities for upcoming negotiations.

May said Britain would seek an equal partnership with the EU, but would not adopt models already used by other countries that have free trade agreements with the bloc.

EU leaders have said Britain cannot try and cherry-pick the best elements of membership.

"Our approach is not about cherry-picking, but about reaching a deal which fits the aims of both sides," Davis said.

"We understand the EU wants to preserve its four freedoms, and to chart its own course. That is not a project the UK will now be a part of, and so we will leave the single market and the institutions of the European Union."

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison

