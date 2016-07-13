FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2016 / 7:30 PM / a year ago

David Davis appointed to lead Britain's Brexit negotiations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May appointed David Davis to lead the country's negotiations for exiting the European Union , her office confirmed in a statement on Wednesday.

Davis, a senior Conservative lawmaker who was beaten by former prime minister David Cameron in the party's 2005 leadership election contest, was appointed to the newly-created role of Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union.

In an article for Conservative grassroots website Conservative Home on Monday, Davis, who was a strong supporter of Brexit, said Britain should take its time before triggering Article 50. (Reporting by William James; editing by Michael Holden)

