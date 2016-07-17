FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Brexit minister: EU citizens arriving in UK ahead of Brexit may not be able to stay
July 17, 2016 / 7:55 AM / a year ago

UK Brexit minister: EU citizens arriving in UK ahead of Brexit may not be able to stay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - Britain's new Brexit minister said on Sunday that new European Union citizens arriving in Britain as Brexit nears may not have their right to remain in the country protected.

"We may have to say that the right to indefinite leave to remain protection only applies before a certain date. But you have to make those judgments on reality not speculation," David Davis was quoted as saying by the Mail on Sunday newspaper. (Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by Karin Strohecker)

