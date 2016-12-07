UK Brexit minister says expects parliament to get vote on final deal

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - It is inconceivable that Britain's parliament would not be able to vote on the country's final deal with the European Union, but that would not reverse the fact it was leaving the bloc, Britain's Brexit minister David Davis said on Wednesday.

"If the European Parliament has a vote, it is inconceivable this house doesn't - simple as that," Davis said during a debate in parliament.

Asked to confirm that such a vote would simply be on the deal with the EU and could not reverse the fact Britain was leaving the EU, he added: "That is entirely correct".

Davis also said that the political scene in the EU was not set, and that the at least 15 elections due to take place across the bloc during the two-year negotiating period could change the backdrop to Britain's exit process, making it "a challenging climate" for talks.