December 14, 2016 / 2:35 PM / 8 months ago

Britain will do everything to prevent business disruption-Brexit minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - British Brexit minister David Davis said on Wednesday the government would do all it could to make sure business gets the maximum access to the European Union's single market while minimising disruption in its talks with the bloc.

Davis also said the government was still doing policy work to prepare for the negotiations with the EU and had yet to take all of its decisions, but did not rule out the possibility of a "transitional arrangement" to help business avoid a cliff edge after two years of talks.

"Whatever the transitional arrangement is, we need to know where we're going before we decide on the transition," he told lawmakers at a question-and-answer session.

"It seems to me that it will be perfectly possible to know what the end game will be in two years." (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)

