8 months ago
Memo cited by FT is interpretation of Brexit discussion-UK PM May spokeswoman
#Financials
December 9, 2016 / 11:36 AM / 8 months ago

Memo cited by FT is interpretation of Brexit discussion-UK PM May spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A memo suggesting that Britain's Brexit minister is "not really interested" in a transitional deal with the European Union does is merely an interpretation of one of many meetings, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokeswoman said on Friday.

The Financial Times, citing a memo of a meeting between Brexit minister David Davis and the City of London Corporation, reported the minister would consider a transitional deal only in order to "be kind" to the EU.

"The secretary of state has been engaging with a wide range of businesses as part of the preparations for negotiations ... with regards to the discussions with the City of London, as they have said, these notes are an interpretation of a discussion," the spokeswoman told reporters.

"With regards to our future relationship with the European Union, the government has repeatedly said that we are seeking the maximum freedom for UK businesses to trade with and operate within the European market." (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

