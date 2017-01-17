FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rejection of Brexit deal by UK parliament won't stop EU exit -minister
January 17, 2017 / 2:39 PM / 7 months ago

Rejection of Brexit deal by UK parliament won't stop EU exit -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Britain will still leave the European Union even if parliament votes against the final terms of the deal, Brexit minister David Davis told parliament on Tuesday.

During a speech setting out her Brexit priorities earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Theresa May said she would put the final agreement on Britain's exit from the European Union to a vote in parliament.

Asked by a lawmaker what would happen if parliament were to vote against the deal, Davis said: "The referendum last year set in motion a circumstance where the UK is going to leave the European Union, and it won't change that."

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Alistair Smout; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
