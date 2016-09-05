FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Britain reviewing risks on financial passporting, Brexit minister says
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Energy and Environment
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 5, 2016 / 4:40 PM / a year ago

Britain reviewing risks on financial passporting, Brexit minister says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The British government is reviewing the risks involved with issues such as financial passporting and access to the single market after leaving the European Union, the minister in charge of negotiating Brexit said on Monday.

David Davis also told parliament that given its economic difficulties, the EU would not want to punish Britain on trade as it risked hurting its own economy.

"Those are issues, all of them, passporting, access to markets ... they are all issues that are being looked at and evaluated in terms of where the real risks are," he said, adding that there were very different views on passporting from people in the City of London financial sector and businesses.

Davis also said that while warnings over the impact of a Brexit vote on the economy had been "proven to be wrong", Britain should "not get too optimistic before we close the deal." (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Elizabeth Piper; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.