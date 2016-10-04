FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-UK Brexit minister says will not negotiate separate EU exit deals
October 4, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts, adds full quotes)

BIRMINGHAM, England, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The British government will only negotiate one deal for when it leaves the European Union, the country's Brexit minister, David Davis, said on Tuesday, adding that there would be no separate deal for London.

"We will assess every single concern people raise - just talking economics for a second - and try to find the simplest and most secure answer to it," Davis told an event at the ruling Conservative Party's annual conference in Birmingham.

"Now, that of course will be different for financial services than it will be for a motor car manufacturer or it will be for whoever, but it won't be a separate deal, there are no separate deals," he said when asked whether London could negotiate different terms with the EU.

"This is about trying to get the best for the entire country," he said. "We're not going to float London off."

Davis said he expected the other 27 EU member states to be pragmatic over the Brexit talks. When asked whether the negotiation would be one where 'nothing is agreed until everything is agreed', he said he thought it would be. (Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Kylie MacLellan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
