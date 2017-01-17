FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
UK will still have access to EU's single market -Brexit minister
January 17, 2017 / 2:24 PM / 7 months ago

UK will still have access to EU's single market -Brexit minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Britain's decision to leave the European Union's single market does not mean it won't retain access to it, Brexit minister David Davis said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Theresa May set out her priorities for Brexit earlier, including ditching membership of the single market as she pitched her plan for a "hard Brexit" divorce from Britain's biggest trading partner.

"Pretty much every country in the world that is not subject to sanctions has access to the single market. We will have access to the single market, the question that this is about is the terms," Davis told parliament after May's speech.

"My job ... is to persuade our opposite numbers in Europe that it is in their interests too that we all have equal access to each other's markets." (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
