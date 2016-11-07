British Brexit minister says confidentiality needed in EU talks

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Brexit minister David Davis defended his government's determination to maintain a "certain level of confidentiality" before starting talks for Britain to leave the European Union.

At a rowdy session of parliament, Davis told lawmakers that if they demanded a minimum negotiating position, that position could become the maximum Britain could get from the talks and may compromise the success of Brexit negotiations. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and William James; editing by Stephen Addison)