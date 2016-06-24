UK ABS battered as Leave vote prevails

* Spreads on UK RMBS gap out

* UK to face regulatory hurdles

* New challenges for primary issuance

By Mariana Ionova

LONDON, June 24 (IFR) - The UK's vote to leave the European Union sent the securitisation market reeling on Friday, blowing out spreads and casting doubts over the future of the sector.

Levels on short-dated sterling UK prime RMBS widened by 20-30bp on Friday morning, according to traders, while riskier UK buy-to-let RMBS was hit even harder, gapping out by 40-50bp.

Euro RMBS paper was also hit, seen 20-25bp wider.

"After any event like this, you're going to see a knee jerk reaction," said Edward Panek, head of ABS investment at Henderson Global Investors. "But we need to let the dust settle and see where we end up."

Traders said that despite the wild price swings, actual trading was subdued, with investors sitting on the sidelines.

"We are so far advanced from where we were during the financial crisis," said one trader. "Investors are more sophisticated. They are not fire-selling into this volatile market."

PRIMARY CURTAILED

The uncertainty following the vote is also expected to hit a "healthy" pipeline of primary deals which were widely expected to emerge next month if the volatility around the vote dispersed.

A number of buy-to-let issuers, who originated new loans at a frenzied speed ahead of a UK stamp duty change in April, are said to be sitting on "chunky" deals. One source said that, if they are not able to access the market in the coming weeks and months, this could place pressure on their warehouses.

The primary market could also be shut for UK consumer and auto lenders, who have also had a busy first half of the year.

"Issuance moving forward depends on where spreads settle," said Panek. "If they regain some of the lost ground after what we've seen this morning, it might still make sense to print."

CLO managers eyeing deals are also likely to pause marketing for the time being, casting doubts over a couple of live trades.

Nordic asset manager Accunia is out with its debut trade , while CVC Credit Partners was said to be looking to clear its latest CLO once the vote was out of the way.

European CLOs primarily hold euro leveraged loans and the vehicles are usually registered in Ireland, but the managers themselves are often based in London and the deals are frequently backed by small amounts of sterling collateral.

Future deal flow will depend on the dynamics between CLO spreads and leveraged loan levels, sources said. If there is a sharp sell-off and CLO spreads widen, the market could once again be shuttered, like it was earlier this year.

"Then what we end up with is an inability to price an arbitrage vehicle in that kind of environment," said one CLO manager.

BIGGER IMPACT

Aside from the immediate market moves, UK ABS could be hit by longer-term structural issues, shutting it out from preferential capital treatment and European investment.

Most notably, if EU regulation is left unchanged, UK ABS deals would not fill the liquidity coverage ratio requirements of European bank treasuries, potentially prompting treasurers to put cash to work elsewhere.

The UK will also see itself on the outside of key new regulation aimed at improving the capital treatment of "simple, transparent and standardised" European securitisations.

While proposals such as 20% risk retention requirements have angered the industry, the regulation ultimately aims to cut capital requirements for deals that fit the new criteria.

The final framework, however, would only apply to deals backed by assets originated in a EU member state, dissuading European buyers from buying into UK deals.

And in another blow to RMBS, property prices in the UK could suffer if there is an economic downturn, although experts are split with some even predicting a boost in demand for London housing from foreign buyers.

SILVER LININGS?

The one upside, sources said, is that securitisation could become a financing route for UK issuers who may be shut out of the senior unsecured market in the coming weeks and months.

Volkswagen has become the best example of this, having printed multiple ABS bonds since its emissions scandal broke last year - despite not being able to access the unsecured corporate bond market.

"You've probably got a more attractive product in a period of uncertainty than a senior bond," said Vincent Keaveny, finance partner at DLA Piper.

"We can take a certain amount of comfort from the fact that issuers with a good story to tell should be able to continue to issue even if other markets are a bit difficult."

And for CLOs, leveraged loans could become cheaper, which would make the arbitrage for new deals more attractive, if there is no dramatic widening in liability spreads at the same time.

"There is a lot of primary [in leveraged loans] that will be launched regardless," the CLO manager said. "It won't be launched today but it will be launched."

"If there's no big sell off... we might be in a good position to buy loans. And the arbitrage could still work." (Reporting by Mariana Ionova; editing by Robert Smith, Alex Chambers)