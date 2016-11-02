FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
UK finance minister wants fiscal headroom in case of Brexit hit -FT
#Market News
November 2, 2016 / 7:20 AM / 10 months ago

UK finance minister wants fiscal headroom in case of Brexit hit -FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Britain's finance minister Philip Hammond plans to adopt a flexible fiscal framework that would allow the budget deficit to rise should Britain's exit from the European Union hit economic growth, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Citing an official close to cabinet discussions that took place on Tuesday, the FT reported that Hammond was planning only a modest fiscal stimulus in his Autumn Statement of policy later this month, but with room to do more if necessary.

"The goal is to create some headroom so it can be deployed if necessary," the unnamed official was quoted as saying.

"The chancellor made it clear we face an unprecedented level of uncertainty." (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
