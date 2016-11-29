Euro chief Dijsselbloem sees London losing EU finance dominance

BRUSSELS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The European Union cannot let London remain the main financial centre for the euro zone after Brexit, assuming Britain will not want to be bound by EU financial rules, Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Tuesday.

Responding to a question at a European Parliament committee hearing, the Dutch finance minister said he did not expect Britain to accept being bound by EU rules after leaving the bloc and so the Union would have to take a "firm stand" against London remaining the main financial centre for the continent. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald)