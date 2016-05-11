FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 11, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

Campaigns for Britain to leave EU get biggest donations - watchdog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - Campaigns for Britain to leave the European Union in a referendum next month received 8.2 million pounds ($12 million) in donations, more than the funding received by the “In” campaign over 81 days.

The Electoral Commission said in a statement that a group called Leave.EU, which is not the official lead campaign for Britain to exit the EU, received the biggest donation of 3.2 million pounds, from a founder of investment firm Hargreaves Lansdown, Peter Hargreaves.

The official “In” campaign received two donations from businessman David Sainsbury amounting to more than 2 million pounds.

The election watchdog was recording donations from Feb. 1 until April 21. (Reporting by Kate Holton, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Stephen Addison)

