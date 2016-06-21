FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

Campaigns for "Out" in British EU vote beat rivals in race to raise funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - Groups campaigning for Britain to leave the European Union outperformed those campaigning for an "In" vote in terms of donations received in the four weeks to June 9, the Electoral Commission watchdog said on Tuesday.

New figures showed that the various groups on the "Out" side raised a total of 3.6 million pounds ($5.3 million) between May 13 and June 9, while the different groups campaigning for an "In" vote received 2.9 million pounds.

Groups campaigning for Britain to leave the 28-member bloc at Thursday's referendum have consistently outperformed their rivals in the race to raise funds since the Electoral Commission started publishing details of sums raised since February. (Reporting by Kate Holton and Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison)

