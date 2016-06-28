Draghi sees Brexit vote hitting euro zone growth by up to 0.5 pct over 3 years - official

BERLIN, June 28 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi told EU leaders at a summit on Tuesday he agreed with private economists that predict that euro zone growth will be reduced by roughly 0.3 to 0.5 percent cumulatively over the next three years due to the Brexit vote in Britain, an EU official said.

The EU official said Draghi had also told the leaders meeting in Brussels that there was a risk that people outside Europe may begin to view the EU as ungovernable and that governments must address such fears.

The ECB chief also said that banking sector vulnerabilities needed to be addressed, the official said.