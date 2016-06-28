FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Draghi sees Brexit vote hitting euro zone growth by up to 0.5 pct over 3 years - official
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 28, 2016 / 6:45 PM / a year ago

Draghi sees Brexit vote hitting euro zone growth by up to 0.5 pct over 3 years - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 28 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi told EU leaders at a summit on Tuesday he agreed with private economists that predict that euro zone growth will be reduced by roughly 0.3 to 0.5 percent cumulatively over the next three years due to the Brexit vote in Britain, an EU official said.

The EU official said Draghi had also told the leaders meeting in Brussels that there was a risk that people outside Europe may begin to view the EU as ungovernable and that governments must address such fears.

The ECB chief also said that banking sector vulnerabilities needed to be addressed, the official said.

Reporting by Noah Barkin and Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Paul Taylor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.