FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU deal with Britain should not stop euro zone integration -Draghi
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 15, 2016 / 3:31 PM / 2 years ago

EU deal with Britain should not stop euro zone integration -Draghi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - A deal between Britain and the European Union on the future of Britain’s membership in the bloc should not limit further integration of the euro zone, the President of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi told EU lawmakers on Monday.

“The agreement, whatever it will be, should not hamper any further integration movement for our monetary union,” ECB chairman Mario Draghi told the economic and monetary affairs committee of the European Parliament in Brussels.

EU leaders will meet on Feb. 18-19 in Brussels to discuss the future of Britain’s membership of the 28-country bloc.

“A less than clear agreement would have implications of systemic nature and its implications would not be positive for the European monetary union,” Draghi said. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.