Warning of instability, Dutch PM calls for gradual British departure from EU

AMSTERDAM, June 27 (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte called on Monday for Britain to make a gradual transition out of the European Union after its vote for Brexit, which he said had triggered a political and economic crisis that threatens the rest of the bloc.

Rutte’s comments to parliament in the Netherlands, which holds the rotating European Union presidency, came on the eve of a European Council meeting in Brussels.

“It would be unwise to force a rapid departure. It would be prudent to give Britain time,” he told parliament. “There is a serious economic problem that could hurt the financial position of Britain and have consequences for the rest of Europe.”

He said he preferred the process to happen “as soon as possible” but didn’t give a time frame.

British companies have stopped investing and London risks losing its strong financial position, with banks considering relocating to other European cities, he said. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Hugh Lawson)