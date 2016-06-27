FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Warning of instability, Dutch PM calls for gradual British departure from EU
June 27, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Warning of instability, Dutch PM calls for gradual British departure from EU

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Geert Wilders motion for Dutch referendum on EU membership)

AMSTERDAM, June 27 (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte called on Monday for Britain to make a gradual transition out of the European Union after its vote for Brexit, which he said had triggered a political and economic crisis that threatens the rest of the bloc.

Rutte’s comments to parliament in the Netherlands, which holds the rotating European Union presidency, came on the eve of a European Council meeting in Brussels.

“It would be unwise to force a rapid departure. It would be prudent to give Britain time,” he told parliament. “There is a serious economic problem that could hurt the financial position of Britain and have consequences for the rest of Europe.”

He said he preferred the process to happen “as soon as possible” but did not give a time frame.

British companies have stopped investing and London risks losing its strong financial position, with banks considering relocating to other European cities, he said.

Britain’s vote to leave the European Union sent new shockwaves through financial markets on Monday, with the pound falling despite government attempts to ease political and economic turmoil that has been unleashed.

Far right, anti-immigration leader Geert Wilders submitted a motion for the Netherlands to hold its own referendum on European Union membership. A vast majority of Dutch lawmakers support EU membership and it was expected to be defeated on Tuesday when it is put to a vote. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Hugh Lawson, Toni Reinhold)

