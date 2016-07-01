FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch bonus ceiling has "flexibility" for foreigners - PM
#Financials
July 1, 2016 / 2:50 PM / a year ago

Dutch bonus ceiling has "flexibility" for foreigners - PM

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, July 1 (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday that a strict 20 percent cap imposed last year on bonuses in the financial sector last year had "some flexibility" for foreigners.

The comment was made in response to questions about what the Netherlands can do to attract businesses in the wake of Britain's decision to leave the European Union.

The Netherlands is considered by some as a possible alternative to London because of its advanced infrastructure, strategic location, good schools and high level of English proficiency. It has Europe's largest port and fourth largest airport.

The vote by Britain to exit the bloc has prompted companies in London to reconsider where they are headquartered in Europe, due to the possibility that their access to the single European market might be restricted once the vote is implemented.

The European Union has capped bankers' bonuses at 100 percent of annual salary, but the Netherlands opted to impose a much lower limit.

Rutte said if the rules were read carefully, there was "some flexibility for foreigners", but he did not elaborate. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

