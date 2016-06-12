EasyJet may set up separate European business in case of Brexit -report

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - British budget airline easyJet has explored setting up a separate European business if Britain votes to leave the European Union at a June 23 referendum, the Sunday Telegraph newspaper reported.

With less than two weeks to go, polls show Britons are still evenly split on how to vote.

EasyJet, which supports Britain staying in the bloc, has looked at establishing a holding company in order to get an air operator’s certificate in an EU country, the newspaper reported, without citing sources.

It has also examined making more use of its Swiss air operator’s certificate and its easyJet Switzerland subsidiary as part of its contingency planning, the newspaper said.

A spokeswoman for easyJet said the European Union’s single aviation area had given airlines freedom to fly across the continent and the airline had contingency plans in place in case of a vote for Brexit.

“It is clear that an exit would take several years and that this would allow the UK to renegotiate its relationship with the EU,” she said in a statement.

“We would in the first instance push for the UK to remain part of the single aviation area which would ensure consumers continue to enjoy the benefits of easy and affordable travel across Europe and that easyJet can continue to operate as it does today.” (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Ros Russell)