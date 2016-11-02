FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
EasyJet seeks non-UK licence following Brexit vote- report
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 2, 2016 / 7:45 AM / 10 months ago

EasyJet seeks non-UK licence following Brexit vote- report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Low-cost airline easyJet will not wait for Britain to formally leave the European Union before getting an air operator's certificate (AOC) in another European Union country, French newspaper Les Echos cited its chief executive as saying on Wednesday.

"We cannot wait for 2019, when quitting the EU will take effect," Carolyn McCall told the newspaper.

Currently EU airlines have unlimited flying rights to and from and within the countries of the bloc and it is not clear whether Britain will seek to remain part of this single aviation market.

If Britain does not keep full access to the single aviation market, easyJet is likely to be the European carrier most affected because it will need an EU AOC to fly on routes between other EU member states, such as Berlin-Brussels, or to offer domestic routes within another member state as part of the bloc's single aviation area. Analysts estimate such routes make up about a third of its business.

"That is why we have been working for over a year on an alternative ... An announcement regarding the acquisition of an operator's certificate in another EU country is planned for 2017," she told the paper.

In September, months after British voters opted to leave the EU, McCall said its work on acquiring an AOC outside Britain, where it is headquartered, was "quite advanced". (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Victoria Bryan and Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.