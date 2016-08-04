FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 4, 2016 / 8:16 AM / a year ago

World's economic outlook more uncertain after Brexit vote -ECB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The global economic outlook has become more uncertain after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, the European Central Bank said on Thursday, reaffirming its readiness to act if needed to support euro zone inflation.

"Financial market volatility following the referendum in the United Kingdom on EU membership has been short-lived," the ECB said in its regular economic bulletin.

"However, uncertainty about the global outlook has increased, while incoming data for the second quarter point to subdued global activity and trade."

Echoing President Mario Draghi's July policy statement, the ECB said it was awaiting more information, including new staff projections to be published in September, before making any decision on new policy moves.

"If warranted to achieve its objective, the Governing Council will act by using all the instruments available within its mandate," the euro zone's central bank said. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Catherine Evans)

