a year ago
ECB happy to stay put after Brexit vote as markets regain pose-sources
June 29, 2016

ECB happy to stay put after Brexit vote as markets regain pose-sources

Francesco Canepa and Balazs Koranyi

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 29 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is in no rush to ease its monetary policy in response Britain's vote to leave the European Union, taking comfort in a calmer-than-feared market reaction, several sources have told Reuters.

The Brexit vote has hit the shares of euro zone banks and is likely to act as a drag on the euro zone economy, as ECB President Mario Draghi told EU leaders on Tuesday. It is also raising fundamental questions about the future of the EU.

But conversations with around a dozen officials familiar with the ECB's thinking showed that the bank found some reassurance in the market rebound this week and was happy to take a wait-and-see stance, given the lack of hard evidence about the actual impact of Brexit. (Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

