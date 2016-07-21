Too early to assess Brexit impact on euro zone, ECB's Draghi says

FRANKFURT, July 21 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday it was too early to assess the impact of Britain's shock vote to leave the European Union on the euro zone's fragile economic recovery.

Speaking after the ECB opted to keep its interest rates and stimulus unchanged, he said the ECB's accommodative monetary policy and central banks' pledges to provide liquidity had helped "keep market stress contained" after the vote.

"Following the UK referendum on EU membership, our assessment is that euro area financial markets have weathered the spike in uncertainty and volatility with encouraging resilience," Draghi said.

Economists have been cutting their growth estimates for the euro area since the June 23 referendum, which has added to worries about a global economic slowdown.

Draghi told EU leaders last month that the Brexit vote could reduce euro zone growth by a cumulative 0.3 to 0.5 percent compared to previous estimates over the next three years, according to an official.