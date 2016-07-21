FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Too early to assess Brexit impact on euro zone, ECB's Draghi says
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 21, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

Too early to assess Brexit impact on euro zone, ECB's Draghi says

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 21 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday it was too early to assess the impact of Britain's shock vote to leave the European Union on the euro zone's fragile economic recovery.

Speaking after the ECB opted to keep its interest rates and stimulus unchanged, he said the ECB's accommodative monetary policy and central banks' pledges to provide liquidity had helped "keep market stress contained" after the vote.

"Following the UK referendum on EU membership, our assessment is that euro area financial markets have weathered the spike in uncertainty and volatility with encouraging resilience," Draghi said.

Economists have been cutting their growth estimates for the euro area since the June 23 referendum, which has added to worries about a global economic slowdown.

Draghi told EU leaders last month that the Brexit vote could reduce euro zone growth by a cumulative 0.3 to 0.5 percent compared to previous estimates over the next three years, according to an official.

Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.