UPDATE 1-Brexit no reason for panic on markets, ECB's Nowotny says

VIENNA, June 24 (Reuters) - Any panic on markets after Britain's vote to leave the European Union is unjustified, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Friday.

Global financial markets plunged on Friday as referendum results showed a 52-48 percent vote to leave a bloc that Britain joined more than 40 years ago.

"Some are stoking an atmosphere of panic slightly, which from my point of view is not at all justified," Nowotny told ORF radio in an interview. Markets had initially reacted with surprise and then stabilised, he added.

"I must draw the distinction between the economic side - I see no problems there - and the political side," he said, adding that the ECB had made preparations to the tune of hundreds of billions of euros against liquidity shortages on markets.

Apparently echoing an earlier comment on the potentially arduous talks Britain will hold on leaving the EU, Nowotny said in a separate interview the ECB would not necessarily smooth the country's path.

