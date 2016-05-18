FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB will respond to potential Brexit-related turbulence - Villeroy
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 18, 2016 / 9:16 AM / a year ago

ECB will respond to potential Brexit-related turbulence - Villeroy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 18 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s monetary policy is currently well adapted to the economic situation, but it will respond to any potential Brexit risks that emerge, French ECB governing council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Wednesday.

The Bank of England would be first in line to deal with any market turmoil that emerged if Britons voted to leave the European Union in a referendum next month, Villeroy, who is also head of the French central bank, said.

“But if the ECB were called upon to take measures to manage turbulence (and) ensure the solidity of financial institutions, especially in the euro zone, of course we would do it,” Villeroy told a news conference.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Yann Le Guernigou; Editing by Brian Love

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.