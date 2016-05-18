ECB will respond to potential Brexit-related turbulence - Villeroy

PARIS, May 18 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s monetary policy is currently well adapted to the economic situation, but it will respond to any potential Brexit risks that emerge, French ECB governing council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Wednesday.

The Bank of England would be first in line to deal with any market turmoil that emerged if Britons voted to leave the European Union in a referendum next month, Villeroy, who is also head of the French central bank, said.

“But if the ECB were called upon to take measures to manage turbulence (and) ensure the solidity of financial institutions, especially in the euro zone, of course we would do it,” Villeroy told a news conference.