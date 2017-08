PARIS, June 24 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday that authorities were "mobilised and determined" after Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

"We are mobilised and determined," Villeroy, who is also governor of the French central bank said at a conference, declining further comment on the vote. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus)