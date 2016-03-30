ECB's Weidmann warns against Britain leaving EU

BERLIN, March 30 (Reuters) - Britain has profited from the European Union’s internal market and the EU would lose an important voice for competition and free trade if it were to leave the bloc, European Central Bank policymaker Jens Weidmann said.

“Both the euro zone and Great Britain have enjoyed economic gains from the internal market,” Weidmann told Germany’s Funke Mediengruppe in comments released on Wednesday.

Britain votes on June 23 on whether to remain in the EU.

Weidmann, who is also chief of Germany’s Bundesbank, said the economic impact of Britain leaving the EU would depend on how much economic cooperation would follow

“But already the uncertainty of a possible exit is a burden on the economy, the British one to be precise,” he added.