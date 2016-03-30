FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Weidmann warns against Britain leaving EU
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 30, 2016 / 9:50 AM / a year ago

ECB's Weidmann warns against Britain leaving EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 30 (Reuters) - Britain has profited from the European Union’s internal market and the EU would lose an important voice for competition and free trade if it were to leave the bloc, European Central Bank policymaker Jens Weidmann said.

“Both the euro zone and Great Britain have enjoyed economic gains from the internal market,” Weidmann told Germany’s Funke Mediengruppe in comments released on Wednesday.

Britain votes on June 23 on whether to remain in the EU.

Weidmann, who is also chief of Germany’s Bundesbank, said the economic impact of Britain leaving the EU would depend on how much economic cooperation would follow

“But already the uncertainty of a possible exit is a burden on the economy, the British one to be precise,” he added.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Caroline Copley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.