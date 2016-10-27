GDP data shows Britain's economy can cope with EU exit - Hammond

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond said that Thursday's better-than-expected GDP growth showed the economy was resilient and well-placed to cope with the challenges thrown up by Britain's exit from the European Union.

Gross domestic product expanded by 0.5 percent in the July-September period, less rapid than the unusually strong growth of 0.7 percent seen in the second quarter but comfortably above a median forecast of 0.3 percent in a Reuters poll of economists.

"The fundamentals of the UK economy are strong, and today's data show that the economy is resilient," Hammond said in a statement released after the news.

"The economy will need to adjust to a new relationship with the EU, but we are well-placed to deal with the challenges and take advantage of opportunities ahead."