REFILE-Britain's energy minister wants UK to stay in EU internal energy market

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - Britain should continue to participate in the European Union's internal energy market when it leaves the 28-nation bloc, the UK's Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Greg Clark told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday.

"It is very much in our interest to continue to participate in the energy market and expand those interconnections, especially in Ireland," Clark said.

"I think it would be better if we continue (in it) and a bad thing if that were to be disrupted," he added. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Susan Fenton)