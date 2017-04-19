FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
REFILE-Britain's energy minister wants UK to stay in EU internal energy market
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
April 19, 2017 / 9:12 AM / 4 months ago

REFILE-Britain's energy minister wants UK to stay in EU internal energy market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to distribute to additional subscribers)

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - Britain should continue to participate in the European Union's internal energy market when it leaves the 28-nation bloc, the UK's Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Greg Clark told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday.

"It is very much in our interest to continue to participate in the energy market and expand those interconnections, especially in Ireland," Clark said.

"I think it would be better if we continue (in it) and a bad thing if that were to be disrupted," he added. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Susan Fenton)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.