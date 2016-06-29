FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Market infrastructure coped well with Brexit fallout - EU watchdog
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 29, 2016 / 7:56 AM / a year ago

Market infrastructure coped well with Brexit fallout - EU watchdog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - The European Union's financial markets "coped well" with fallout from Britain's decision last week to leave the bloc, with no extraordinary measures needed by regulators, the EU's top securities watchdog said on Wednesday.

Markets fell sharply on Friday on the outcome of Britain's referendum on EU membership, with bank shares plunging and sterling hitting its lowest level in three decades.

"The market infrastructure has coped well with the impact and that was not a reason to have any extraordinary measures," Steven Maijoor, chairman of the European Securities and Markets Authority, told a Politico event in London.

The role of markets was to adjust values of assets and it was important to allow it to do this, Maijoor said.

ESMA and national regulators coordinated in advance and decided there was no need to use their powers on Friday, such as imposing short-selling bans, he said. (Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.