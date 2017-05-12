FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 12, 2017 / 11:07 AM / 3 months ago

Euroclear looking at post-Brexit options for UK, Irish market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, May 12 (Reuters) - Settlement bank Euroclear is looking at the option of setting up a branch or subsidiary to provide a route between its UK and Irish markets following Brexit, the head of its UK and Irish operation said on Friday.

Brussels-based Euroclear's UK operation Crest currently settles both UK and Irish shares.

"That will have to change a bit in the light of Brexit and we are looking at the options of a branch and a subsidiary to try to provide a route by which we can provide solutions to this market," John Trundle told a conference in Dublin. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin,; Editing by John Geddie)

