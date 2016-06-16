FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone chief "confident" Britain will stay in EU
June 16, 2016 / 12:31 PM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG, June 16 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers will not discuss potential fallout from Britain voting to leave the European Union as they believe Britons will stay in the bloc, their chairman said ahead of a meeting on Thursday.

Asked if the Eurogroup would discuss the consequences of a vote to leave the EU in Britain on June 23, Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem told reporters:

"No. This is because we are confident that the British population will take a wise decision."

Polls show the result of the vote is very uncertain, with recent soundings favouring the Brexit camp, which wants to leave.

Senior EU officials say they have made limited contingency plans for dealing with the immediate aftermath of a vote to leave but longer term arrangements between Britain and the EU would have to be negotiated over the coming years.

The European Central Bank would work with the Bank of England to backstop financial markets if Britons vote for Brexit, officials have told Reuters. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski in Brussels; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)

