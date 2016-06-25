FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-France's Macron wants new European project, and an EU-wide referendum
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 25, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-France's Macron wants new European project, and an EU-wide referendum

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds new quote, context)

By Leigh Thomas

PARIS, June 25 (Reuters) - The European Union needs a new roadmap that should be devised in consultation with voters and then put to a referendum, France’s Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday in comments that may further stir tensions with the ruling Socialist Party.

Macron’s talk of a European-wide referendum goes beyond comments made by President Francois Hollande and Prime Minister Manuel Valls, who both said the EU needed to reinvent itself after Britons voted to leave the bloc but made no reference to a popular vote.

“We would first build this new project with European peoples and then submit this new roadmap, this new project, to a referendum,” he said ahead of a debate on the fallout from the British referendum.

Macron said voters should be consulted through a series of debates that he called “democratic conventions”.

“It must be done in the right framework,” the minister added.

Macron, a former investment banker, is one of the embattled Socialist government’s most popular ministers among the public. But his launch last month of his own “En Marche” party a year ahead of a presidential election has fueled speculation that he could be eying the Elysee palace as the ratings of Hollande stay rock-bottom. He has said he would not run in the election.

Macron said a knee-jerk referendum must be avoided.

“The idea would not be to have 27 separate referendums,” Macron said during the debate. “We’ve never had the courage to organise a true European referendum in its real sense. This next project must give it that strength.”

In 2005, a proposed EU constitution was blocked by a referendum in France, due mostly to public opposition to an enlarged, free-marketeering Europe. Dutch voters also rejected the constitution in a separate referendum. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Ingrid Melander and Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.