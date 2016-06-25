FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Macron wants new project for Europe, and submit project to referendum
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
June 25, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

France's Macron wants new project for Europe, and submit project to referendum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 25 (Reuters) - The European Union must consult voters on building a new project for the bloc, French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday, making a proposal to hold a referendum once that project is crafted.

“I think that people must be consulted, we must ask their opinion,” Macron told reporters, adding this should be done through a serious of debates. “It must be done in the right framework.”

“We would first build this new project with European peoples and then submit this new roadmap, this new project, to a referendum,” he said ahead of a debate on the fallout from Britain’s referendum vote to leave the EU. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Richard Louogh)

