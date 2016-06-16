FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 16, 2016 / 1:41 PM / a year ago

No reason to change euro zone policies for Brexit- Disjsselbloem

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG, June 16 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers see no reason to change fiscal or financial stability policies in the single currency bloc before a British referendum on whether to leave the European Union, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers said.

The June 23rd vote is seen a one of the main risks this year to global economic growth.

Polls in Britain show a slight lead of the "leave" campaign, but Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers meeting for regular monthly talks in Luxembourg, said ministers were watching the possibility of a Brexit but it was not on the agenda.

"Of course we are concerned, we are following it closely and considering possible scenarios," he told a news conference.

"Do we need to change our polices in the fields of financial stability or fiscal policy, etc -- no. I think that we have a strong set up and we are in a much, much stronger situation than we were some years ago, also in terms of shock absorption capacity to deal with any shocks that might occur," he said.

"So I don't think there is any reason now to change policies, not in the fiscal field, not in the financial stability field," he said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Paul Taylor)

