a year ago
ASX raises margins on futures, warns of possible intra-day margin call
June 24, 2016 / 4:31 AM / a year ago

ASX raises margins on futures, warns of possible intra-day margin call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 24 (Reuters) - The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) raised margins on the ASX SPI200 futures contracts by nearly 40 percent on Friday afternoon and told market participants to prepare for a potential intra-day margin call, as Brexit volatility buffeted regional markets.

Trading margins, in the form of cash or securities, are pledged by traders to clearing houses to secure transactions in the event either party goes bust.

Reuters reported on Thursday that the ASX had warned market participants of possible margin hikes due to an expected rise in market volatility linked to Britain's vote on whether to exit the European Union.

Asian currency, bond and equity traders kicked off an early day of choppy trading as the growing likelihood of a British vote to leave the European Union sent shivers across trading floors.

Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Sam Holmes

