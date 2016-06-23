FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spokesman for leave campaign says Farage said he does not know result of EU vote
June 23, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

Spokesman for leave campaign says Farage said he does not know result of EU vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - A spokesman for the Leave.EU campaign said Nigel Farage had just told him that he did not know who had won Britain's referendum on European Union membership.

Farage was quoted by Sky as saying that it "looks like Remain will edge it" in the referendum.

"It is news to me. He wouldn't concede because he doesn't know anymore than anybody else does. The polls have only just closed," said Leave.eu spokesman Andy Wigmore.

"His exact words he just said to me about 10 minutes ago were: 'I don't know where that has come from. I don't have any more idea than anybody else does.'"

A spokesman for Farage refused to comment. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by Andy Bruce)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
