a year ago
Brexit vote huge for UK, global markets coping well-Fed's Bullard
June 30, 2016 / 8:05 PM / a year ago

Brexit vote huge for UK, global markets coping well-Fed's Bullard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Britain's decision to leave the European Union at a referendum last week is a "huge issue" for the country but is not likely to have much impact on the United States, a top U.S. central banker said on Thursday.

James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, said in a speech in London that global financial market had held up fairly well to the outcome of the vote and the size of the shock was manageable. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by David Milliken)

