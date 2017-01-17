UK minister: No decision yet on best Brexit financial services deal

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Britain has yet to reach a decision on the arrangements it will seek for the financial services industry once it leaves the European Union, Brexit minister David Davis told parliament on Tuesday.

"We haven't arrived at a conclusion on that yet," he said, noting that financial services lobby groups had dropped efforts to keep full 'passporting' arrangements in place, and were instead pushing for an arrangement based on mutual regulatory recognition and external equivalence. (Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)