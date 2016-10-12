FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Treasury: financial services will be high priority in Brexit talks
October 12, 2016 / 2:46 PM / 10 months ago

UK Treasury: financial services will be high priority in Brexit talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Britain's financial services sector will be a "high priority" for the government when it negotiates the terms of Britain's new relationship with the European Union, the most senior official in the country's finance ministry said.

"The UK economy and UK exports are quite services-heavy, and financial services are an important part of that. So I think we will be very keen indeed to make sure the final agreement gives the proper place to financial services within that," Tom Scholar, permanent secretary at the Treasury said.

"So it will have a high priority in our discussions," he said in a hearing before the lower house of parliament's Treasury Committee on Wednesday.

Top bankers warned on Tuesday they could start moving staff abroad as early as next year if there is no clarity on Britain's access to the European single market once it leaves the EU. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William Schomberg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
