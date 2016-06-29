Ex-Defence Secretary Fox says he will stand to replace UK PM Cameron -BBC

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Former British Defence Secretary Liam Fox will stand as a candidate to succeed outgoing Prime Minister David Cameron, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

Fox would become the second candidate to run for the leadership of the ruling Conservative Party after Work and Pensions Secretary Stephen Crabb announced his candidacy earlier on Wednesday. Fox's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cameron announced last Friday that he would step down as leader following the country's vote to leave the European Union. (Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)