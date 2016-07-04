FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 4, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

British PM candidate Fox says no place for free movement in trade deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - British prime ministerial candidate Liam Fox said the principle of free movement of people should not be on the table in negotiations about a trade deal with the European Union after Brexit.

"It is quite clear that the public rejected the concept of free movement, and that the price of including such free movement as part of a trade deal would be regarded as a betrayal by the British people," Fox said on Monday.

Fox, one of five lawmakers competing to replace David Cameron as prime minister, also said Britain should activate article 50 to trigger the formal start of the EU withdrawal process by the end of the year. (Reporting by William James and Michael Holden, Writing by Paul Sandle; editing by Stephen Addison)

