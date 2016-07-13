FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pro-Brexit campaigner Fox named as British trade minister
July 13, 2016 / 7:45 PM / a year ago

Pro-Brexit campaigner Fox named as British trade minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May appointed Liam Fox, a pro-Brexit campaigner, as the minister for international trade on Wednesday, her office said.

He will be in charge of forging new international trade deals after Britain voted to leave the European Union.

Fox, 54, has previously held a string of senior positions in government. He was defence minister from 2010 to 2011 and was previously a minister in the foreign office and held other government roles.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison

