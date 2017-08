PARIS, June 24 (Reuters) - France's Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Friday he was "sad for the United Kingdom" after Britons voted to leave the European Union in a referendum, and that Europe must react.

"Europe will contine but it must react and rediscover the confidence of its peoples. It's urgent," Ayrault said on twitter. (Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Andrew Callus)